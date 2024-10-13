Numbers Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $217,262.82 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $217,262.82 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00253969 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04291776 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $320,678.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.