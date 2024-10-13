NuCypher Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.18 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $107.45 million and approximately $146.18 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00253261 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NuCypher has a current supply of 1,380,688,920.6442547 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NuCypher is 0.07782622 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nucypher.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

