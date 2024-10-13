Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

NVO traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

