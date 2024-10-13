Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 10,674 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 25.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $173,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $50.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,091.16. The company had a trading volume of 343,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,813. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,012.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,744.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

