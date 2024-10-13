Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

WMS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 364,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

