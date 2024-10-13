North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$52.84 and last traded at C$52.68, with a volume of 34238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get North West alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWC

North West Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.37, for a total value of C$61,744.23. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.37, for a total value of C$61,744.23. Also, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,762 shares of company stock valued at $919,527. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.