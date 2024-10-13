Node AI (GPU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53.31 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Node AI has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and approximately $708,108.06 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,034,191 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,034,190.79418442 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.56791318 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $735,169.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

