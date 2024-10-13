NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,420.39 or 1.00040001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

