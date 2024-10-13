Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Nexum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $4.50 million and $16,413.48 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nexum has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexum is 0.00977335 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $16,425.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexum.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

