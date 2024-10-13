NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

