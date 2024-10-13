Next Level Private LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $532.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $533.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

