Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nexalin Technology Price Performance

Shares of NXL stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Nexalin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexalin Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexalin Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of Nexalin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

