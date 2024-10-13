Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ opened at $24.67 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
