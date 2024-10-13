Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 13.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 12.27. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 13.43.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

