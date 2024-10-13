Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $795.00 at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from $695.00 to $795.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average of $651.33. The firm has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

