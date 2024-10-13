Needham & Company LLC Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $66.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

