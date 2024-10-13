NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $4.73 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00007537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $204.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,978,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,336,904 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,979,188 with 1,214,336,904 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.76185917 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $231,175,091.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

