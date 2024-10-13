NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
