Navcoin (NAV) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,539.49 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,053.98 or 0.39993452 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Navcoin (NAV) is a cryptocurrency . Navcoin has a current supply of 76,939,361.4888581 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Navcoin is 0.03160412 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,708.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.navcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

