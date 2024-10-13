Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,220.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006913 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,047.04 or 0.40006832 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Navcoin (NAV) is a cryptocurrency . Navcoin has a current supply of 76,939,361.4888581 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Navcoin is 0.03160412 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,708.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.navcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

