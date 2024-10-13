Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56.
About Natural Alternatives International
