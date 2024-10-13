MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.43 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $88.71 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVL (MVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MVL has a current supply of 27,802,958,863.1027 with 25,552,958,863.102654 in circulation. The last known price of MVL is 0.0037134 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,565,673.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://mvlchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

