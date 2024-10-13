MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

