Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 414,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 345,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Mullen Automotive last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Automotive



Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

