Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 414,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 345,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
