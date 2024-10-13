MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $48.39 million and $3.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,220,548 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc (MBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the ONT platform. MovieBloc has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 17,975,220,548 in circulation. The last known price of MovieBloc is 0.00275558 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,208,657.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moviebloc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

