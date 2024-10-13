Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

