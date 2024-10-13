MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.