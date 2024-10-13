MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 106.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

VCTR stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

