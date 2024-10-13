MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.43.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.