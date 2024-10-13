MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.