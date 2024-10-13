MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIE. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

