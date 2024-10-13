MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $117.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

