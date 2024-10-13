MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $69.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.