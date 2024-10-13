Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $9.29 or 0.00014750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,563,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,192,770 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

