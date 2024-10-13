Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market cap of $128.42 million and $91.80 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.14251355 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $88,927,868.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using US dollars.

