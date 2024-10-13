Montis Financial LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
