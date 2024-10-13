Montis Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,171,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $388.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.