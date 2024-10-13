Montis Financial LLC Invests $338,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 221,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 886,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
