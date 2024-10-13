Montis Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.