Montis Financial LLC Buys Shares of 45,368 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

