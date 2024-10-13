Montis Financial LLC Buys 19,880 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 434.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

