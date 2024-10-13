Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

MPWR stock opened at $938.47 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.