MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $340.00 at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $292.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day moving average of $288.12. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

