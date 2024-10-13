Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT) Insider Acquires £6,800 in Stock

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) insider Luke Wilkinson bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,899.36).
Mobile Tornado Group Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of LON MBT opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Mobile Tornado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.46 ($0.06).
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Tornado Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.