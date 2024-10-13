Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT) Insider Acquires £6,800 in Stock

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) insider Luke Wilkinson bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,899.36).

Mobile Tornado Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of LON MBT opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Mobile Tornado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.46 ($0.06).

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

