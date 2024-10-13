Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

MITSY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $335.73 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 43.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

