MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.06.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

