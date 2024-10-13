MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance
MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.06.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MiNK Therapeutics
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.