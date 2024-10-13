Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $112.69 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $642.42 million and $112.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,619,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,946,899 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,437,569.8400393 with 1,168,645,405.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5780562 USD and is up 11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $82,086,424.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

