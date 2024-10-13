Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.