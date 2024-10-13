MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MGF opened at $3.24 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

