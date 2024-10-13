Meyer Handelman Co. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ITT by 383.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ITT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ITT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

